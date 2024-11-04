Left Menu

BJP Blames AAP for Delhi's Toxic Air Amid Alarming AQI Levels

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized the AAP government for Delhi's mounting air pollution, holding them responsible for a decade of inaction. The city's air quality plunged into hazardous territory with AQI readings surpassing 300. Meanwhile, Gopal Rai announced measures like anti-smog guns and campaigns to combat vehicular pollution.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, attributing the deteriorating air quality in Delhi to their alleged inefficacy over the past decade. Khandelwal accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to implement lasting solutions for the capital's pollution crisis. As per Khandelwal's statement to ANI, 'It is a concerning matter for everyone. We are breathing poisonous air here, and the AAP government is responsible for that. In the last 10 years, Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything which can permanently resolve the issue of air pollution in Delhi.'

On the same day, a veil of smog settled over Delhi, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'very poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded AQI levels exceeding 300 across several areas, including New Moti Bagh, RK Puram, and Dwarka Sector 8, with some locations like Vivek Vihar hitting a 'severe' 421. The data spotlighted a grave health risk for residents in these affected zones.

In response, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a multifaceted strategy to curb the menacing pollution levels. A fleet of 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be deployed for dust control, spraying water across every assembly constituency in three eight-hour shifts. Additional measures include the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, supplemented by an intensified sticker initiative on auto-rickshaws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

