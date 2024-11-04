Left Menu

Unifinz Capital Rockets to New Heights with Stellar H1 Performance

Unifinz Capital India Limited achieved remarkable financial success in the first half of FY24-25, doubling its revenue from the prior year and disbursing loans worth ₹152 crores. Despite increased costs, the company reduced its operational ratio and maintained a strong growth trajectory. It focuses on serving customers with low credit scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unifinz Capital India Limited has continued its impressive financial performance, posting an operating revenue of ₹38.7 crores and a profit of ₹6.5 crores for H1 of FY24-25, doubling its revenue compared to the same period last year. The company aims for an annual revenue run-rate of ₹100 crores, leveraging its growth in small-ticket loan disbursals.

Lendingplate, the digital lending arm of Unifinz, disbursed loans worth ₹152 crores in the first half, with a significant increase in the second quarter alone. The company's rapid digitization and doubled manpower have facilitated strong growth while reducing operational costs to 38% of revenues in the second quarter, demonstrating efficient scaling in a competitive sector.

Despite challenges such as bad debts forming 39% of costs in H1 FY25, Unifinz continues to focus on momentum and sustainable growth. CEO Kaushik Chatterjee emphasizes the company's goals of enhancing customer experience, expanding geographies, and competitive pricing. Lendingplate, offering unsecured loans up to ₹2,50,000, is reshaping India's digital lending landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024