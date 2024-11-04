Unifinz Capital Rockets to New Heights with Stellar H1 Performance

Unifinz Capital India Limited has continued its impressive financial performance, posting an operating revenue of ₹38.7 crores and a profit of ₹6.5 crores for H1 of FY24-25, doubling its revenue compared to the same period last year. The company aims for an annual revenue run-rate of ₹100 crores, leveraging its growth in small-ticket loan disbursals.

Lendingplate, the digital lending arm of Unifinz, disbursed loans worth ₹152 crores in the first half, with a significant increase in the second quarter alone. The company's rapid digitization and doubled manpower have facilitated strong growth while reducing operational costs to 38% of revenues in the second quarter, demonstrating efficient scaling in a competitive sector.

Despite challenges such as bad debts forming 39% of costs in H1 FY25, Unifinz continues to focus on momentum and sustainable growth. CEO Kaushik Chatterjee emphasizes the company's goals of enhancing customer experience, expanding geographies, and competitive pricing. Lendingplate, offering unsecured loans up to ₹2,50,000, is reshaping India's digital lending landscape.

