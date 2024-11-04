IIFL Finance Ratings Affirmed: A Stable Outlook Post-RBI Ban Lifting

Fitch Ratings affirmed IIFL Finance's ratings with a stable outlook on Monday, citing the gradual stabilization of the firm's franchise after the Reserve Bank of India lifted its ban on new gold-backed lending.

The RBI had previously imposed regulatory restrictions in March, which were lifted in September, allowing IIFL Finance to resume its gold-backed lending operations.

Fitch has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) and medium-term note programme rating at 'B+' for IIFL Finance, with expectations of a stabilizing outlook. While funding for gold-backed lending remains tentative and could limit growth, resilient funding in housing finance and microfinance is likely to sustain the group's credit profile and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)