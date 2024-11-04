Left Menu

Prince William Champions Earthshot Prize in South Africa

Prince William arrived in Cape Town for a four-day visit focusing on the Earthshot Prize for environmental innovation. He will participate in a wildlife summit and awards ceremony, meeting South African leaders. The prize aims to inspire climate solutions across Africa and support environmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:57 IST
Prince William, heir to the British throne, landed in Cape Town on Monday, marking the start of a four-day journey centered around his annual Earthshot Prize. During this visit, he will attend a global wildlife summit and engage with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Notably, this is the Prince's first visit to the country since 2010.

Wednesday will see the Prince participating in the prestigious Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where he will honor five winners, each receiving a grant of 1 million pounds, to support their environmental initiatives. Launched in 2020 and inspired by the 'moonshot' mission, this prize aims to address critical issues like climate change.

In a pre-arrival statement, Prince William expressed his hope that the Earthshot Prize would empower innovators, attract investment for African solutions, and inspire young individuals engaged in environmental efforts. His wife, Kate, remains in the UK as she manages post-chemo recovery. Additionally, discussions around the return of diamonds to South Africa persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

