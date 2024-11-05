Left Menu

Rising Turnover: NSE IX's Continued Global Growth at GIFT City

Trading turnover on NSE IX is experiencing a significant increase, driven by growing global interest in India's economic growth. NSE International Clearing's CEO Neeraj Kulshrestha highlighted foreign investors' rising participation, and the city's ecosystem expansion in products like equity and sovereign green bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

NSE IX is witnessing a surge in trading turnover, signaling robust global interest in India's growth trajectory. According to Neeraj Kulshrestha, CEO of NSE International Clearing, this momentum is expected to persist.

Speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival, Kulshrestha emphasized an increase in foreign investment in GIFT City NIFTY. The transition of NSE Nifty to NSE IX in July 2023 saw volumes grow from USD 60 billion to over USD 100 billion by October 2024.

With more than 140 funds registered in the duty-free zone, the accessibility and investment opportunities continue to expand. Plans are underway for listing more products like Sovereign Green bonds, enhancing GIFT City's international standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

