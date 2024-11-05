India's Record Rice Harvest: Impact of Digital Agriculture

India is set to achieve a milestone in rice production with an estimated 119.93 million tonnes in the upcoming 2024-25 kharif season, as per the agriculture ministry's initial projections.

This promising output is attributed to a good monsoon and highlights the efficient use of digital data collection, which replaced traditional methods in several states.

Though this increase reflects positively on the rice and maize sectors, the projections indicate declining yields in sugarcane, cotton, and jute/mesta.

(With inputs from agencies.)