Left Menu

India's Record Rice Harvest: Impact of Digital Agriculture

India's rice production in the 2024-25 kharif season is projected to reach a record high of 119.93 million tonnes due to favorable monsoon, according to the agriculture ministry. This estimate, released with the first advance report, showcases the shift to digital data collection and forecasts higher cereal and oilseed outputs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:15 IST
India's Record Rice Harvest: Impact of Digital Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to achieve a milestone in rice production with an estimated 119.93 million tonnes in the upcoming 2024-25 kharif season, as per the agriculture ministry's initial projections.

This promising output is attributed to a good monsoon and highlights the efficient use of digital data collection, which replaced traditional methods in several states.

Though this increase reflects positively on the rice and maize sectors, the projections indicate declining yields in sugarcane, cotton, and jute/mesta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024