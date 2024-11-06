Cayman Islands Brace as Hurricane Rafael Swells in the Caribbean
Hurricane Rafael is impacting the Cayman Islands with powerful winds and potential infrastructure damage as it approaches Cuba. Schools are closed, and oil and gas producers are reducing output. The storm may briefly weaken over Cuba before intensifying again, potentially affecting the Florida Keys.
The Cayman Islands are preparing for significant infrastructure damage as Hurricane Rafael, with sustained winds of 80 mph, passes through the Caribbean on its way to Cuba. Schools in the British territory will remain closed Wednesday as officials brace for possible impacts on power lines and water systems.
In anticipation, oil and gas producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are cutting production and evacuating platforms. Projections estimate a reduction between 3.1 million and 4.9 million barrels of oil and up to 6.39 billion cubic feet of natural gas as the hurricane approaches.
In Cuba, authorities have begun preparations to minimize damage, particularly in Havana, where last month's energy grid collapse complicates recovery efforts. Following landfall in Cuba, Rafael could bring tropical storm conditions to the Florida Keys, according to forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
