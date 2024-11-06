Tracking the Tally: Latest U.S. Election Updates
Stay informed on the latest U.S. election developments with real-time updates from Edison Research. Track the running tally of votes being counted in key battleground states. Keep up-to-date with detailed graphics showcasing the electoral progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
Edison Research is providing real-time updates on the U.S. election results.
The counting of votes in crucial battleground states is underway, and a running tally is being meticulously tracked.
For the most comprehensive coverage, including in-depth graphics, visit Reuters' dedicated election results page.
(With inputs from agencies.)
