Inflexor Secures Initial Close of Rs 350 Crore Opportunities Fund
Inflexor, a venture capital firm, announced the first close of its Rs 350-crore Opportunities Fund at Rs 280 crore. The primary investor is HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF I Scheme. The fund aims to acquire a portfolio from their first fund and allocate additional investments to existing companies.
Updated: 06-11-2024 11:55 IST
Inflexor, a prominent venture capital firm, has announced the initial close of its Rs 350-crore Opportunities Fund, securing Rs 280 crore thus far.
The HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF I Scheme emerges as the leading limited partner in this funding round, the company disclosed in an official statement.
The fund intends to utilize its resources by acquiring the manager's first fund's portfolio, including notable investments such as Atomberg and PlayShifu, while also earmarking capital for future stake enhancements.
