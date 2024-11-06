Inflexor Secures Initial Close of Rs 350 Crore Opportunities Fund

Inflexor, a prominent venture capital firm, has announced the initial close of its Rs 350-crore Opportunities Fund, securing Rs 280 crore thus far.

The HDFC AMC Select AIF FoF I Scheme emerges as the leading limited partner in this funding round, the company disclosed in an official statement.

The fund intends to utilize its resources by acquiring the manager's first fund's portfolio, including notable investments such as Atomberg and PlayShifu, while also earmarking capital for future stake enhancements.

