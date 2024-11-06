Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Kamala Harris Versus Donald Trump in US Presidential Race

Shashi Tharoor discusses the tight White House race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, highlighting demographic trends in rural and urban voting. He compares current counting dynamics to the 2020 election's controversies. Concurrently, India-Canada relations face strain over extremism and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:08 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Kamala Harris Versus Donald Trump in US Presidential Race
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Examining the dynamics of the US presidential race, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described the competition between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump as closely contested. The race, marked by changing trends as votes shift from rural to urban areas, mirrors the demographic divides in American politics.

Tharoor detailed the US counting process, emphasizing that less populated rural areas, which tend to favor Republicans, are tallied first, followed by the more densely populated and Democratic-inclined urban centers. He pointed out that the electoral picture is evolving with urban votes increasingly weighing in.

Reflecting on the uncertainties reminiscent of the 2020 elections, he noted potential challenges as final counts are awaited. Tharoor also addressed Indo-Canadian diplomatic tensions, urging Indian governmental inclusivity on such issues amid accusations and deteriorating bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

