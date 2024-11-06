Left Menu

Polish President Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Polish President Andrzej Duda extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Duda expressed his well-wishes via social media, acknowledging Trump's achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:58 IST
Andrzej Duda
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Polish President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Donald Trump for his declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. The Republican's success was acknowledged by Duda through a social media post.

Referring to Trump's achievement, Duda posted on platform X, expressing his congratulations enthusiastically. "Congratulations, Mr President Donald Trump!" he wrote, following his message with, "You made it happen!".

The celebratory message highlights the international reactions to the U.S. election results, marking an important diplomatic communication between Poland and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

