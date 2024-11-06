Polish President Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
Polish President Andrzej Duda extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Duda expressed his well-wishes via social media, acknowledging Trump's achievement.
- Poland
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Polish President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Donald Trump for his declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. The Republican's success was acknowledged by Duda through a social media post.
Referring to Trump's achievement, Duda posted on platform X, expressing his congratulations enthusiastically. "Congratulations, Mr President Donald Trump!" he wrote, following his message with, "You made it happen!".
The celebratory message highlights the international reactions to the U.S. election results, marking an important diplomatic communication between Poland and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
