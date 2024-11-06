Left Menu

Raising Awareness: Dr. Sandeep Sonara's Crusade Against Endometriosis in India

Dr. Sandeep Sonara, an expert in gynaecology and endometriosis, highlights India's significant burden of this condition. He emphasizes the need for awareness, multidisciplinary care, and adherence to global protocols, citing innovative research and successful cases. Social taboos and diagnostic challenges persist, calling for enhanced healthcare practices.

Dr. Sandeep Sonara, a prominent gynaecology laparoscopic surgeon and endometriosis specialist based in Gujarat, has underscored the urgency of raising awareness about endometriosis in India. He noted that the country's substantial population accounts for 25% of the global burden of women afflicted by this condition. According to data from the World Health Organisation, endometriosis impacts around 10% of women of reproductive age worldwide.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Dr. Sandeep elaborated on the severe repercussions of the disease, including pain, infertility, and potential progression to malignancy if left undiagnosed. The surgeon cited societal taboos as a barrier preventing timely diagnosis and treatment, as many young women refrain from seeking help for menstrual issues, resorting instead to painkillers which mask underlying problems.

Highlighting the complexities in diagnosing the condition, Dr. Sandeep attributed them to a lack of awareness, technology, and expertise. He discussed various scientific theories on endometriosis' origins, such as retrograde menstruation and genetic factors, and revealed his groundbreaking research on a rare case of endometriosis, which marked a first in human diagnosis.

Dr. Sandeep champions the establishment of Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care Centres, equipped with a powerful team of specialists from varying fields, to deliver comprehensive care. He recently received the Master Surgeon accreditation in Multi-Disciplinary Endometriosis Care from the Surgical Review Corporation in the U.S., making him the sole doctor in Gujarat to hold this prestigious recognition.

Dr. Sandeep concludes by advocating for increased awareness and the formation of specialized care units across India, voicing concerns that many gynaecologists fail to adhere to international treatment protocols despite the treatable nature of endometriosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

