Trump's Win Sparks Panic in European Clean Energy Markets

European clean energy companies experienced a sharp decline in stock values after Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Investors expressed concerns over his potential actions to weaken US support for renewable energy policies, which could have global repercussions.

Trump's promises to reverse offshore wind projects and possibly withdraw from the Paris Agreement create significant uncertainty for the clean energy sector, particularly affecting companies like Orsted, Vestas, and EDP Renovaveis. Massive declines were observed in shares of these companies as market confidence waned.

Despite the turbulence, some industry voices remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term demand for green energy in the US. Analysts suggested that Trump's presidential win might not completely derail the trend towards renewable energy, although projects may face delays.

