Left Menu

Trump's Potential Return and Its Impact on Global Oil Sanctions

Donald Trump's possible re-election could lead to stricter enforcement of U.S. oil sanctions against Iran, potentially affecting global oil supplies and prices. However, his policies could face challenges, such as securing China's cooperation, or be offset by expanding U.S. domestic drilling and easing Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:52 IST
Trump's Potential Return and Its Impact on Global Oil Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House may bring tougher enforcement of U.S. oil sanctions against Iran, which could tighten global supplies. However, analysts suggest Trump's government might struggle to gain cooperation from China, Iran's major crude customer.

Tightening measures on Iran, an OPEC member, could boost global oil prices. Yet, this might be counterbalanced by Trump's other policies, such as expanding domestic drilling, imposing tariffs on China, or easing relations with Russia, thereby affecting global oil dynamics.

Experts, like Energy Aspects' Jesse Jones, predict that reinstating a full-pressure campaign on Iran could slash Iranian exports by a million barrels per day. However, the challenge remains in convincing China to implement sanctions, as it continues to trade with Iran through non-dollar mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024