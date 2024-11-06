Trump's Potential Return and Its Impact on Global Oil Sanctions

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House may bring tougher enforcement of U.S. oil sanctions against Iran, which could tighten global supplies. However, analysts suggest Trump's government might struggle to gain cooperation from China, Iran's major crude customer.

Tightening measures on Iran, an OPEC member, could boost global oil prices. Yet, this might be counterbalanced by Trump's other policies, such as expanding domestic drilling, imposing tariffs on China, or easing relations with Russia, thereby affecting global oil dynamics.

Experts, like Energy Aspects' Jesse Jones, predict that reinstating a full-pressure campaign on Iran could slash Iranian exports by a million barrels per day. However, the challenge remains in convincing China to implement sanctions, as it continues to trade with Iran through non-dollar mechanisms.

