Trump's Economic Policies Ignite Global Market Surge

Asian shares bounced back from early losses on Thursday, following record gains on Wall Street driven by investor speculation on the implications of Donald Trump's return to the White House for the global economy.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 saw minor losses, while markets in Seoul and Sydney edged higher. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks also climbed amid talks of potential fiscal stimulus from Beijing.

Investors focused on Trump's policy proposals, including higher tariffs on Chinese imports, predicting both potential trade disruptions and possible economic growth should Republicans control Congress. These expectations influenced global financial movements despite looming inflation worries and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

