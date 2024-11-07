Trump's Economic Policies Ignite Global Market Surge
Global markets rallied post-investor speculation on Donald Trump’s economic policies, amid concerns over higher tariffs and interest rate decisions. U.S. stocks surged with indices setting new records, influenced by anticipated policy impacts on trade, regulation, and inflation. Meanwhile, global shares showed varied responses amid economic uncertainties.
- Country:
- Thailand
Asian shares bounced back from early losses on Thursday, following record gains on Wall Street driven by investor speculation on the implications of Donald Trump's return to the White House for the global economy.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 saw minor losses, while markets in Seoul and Sydney edged higher. Meanwhile, Chinese stocks also climbed amid talks of potential fiscal stimulus from Beijing.
Investors focused on Trump's policy proposals, including higher tariffs on Chinese imports, predicting both potential trade disruptions and possible economic growth should Republicans control Congress. These expectations influenced global financial movements despite looming inflation worries and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Containing inflation, ensuring security in food, energy, health and water sectors priority issues for all countries: PM Modi at BRICS summit.
Turkey's Wage Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Support
RBI Governor Advocates Caution Amid Inflation Concerns
RBI Governor Advocates Neutral Stance Amid Inflation Concerns
Nabiullina's Strategic Rate Hike: Balancing Inflation and Economic Stability