Noida Police Foil Robbery: Notorious Criminal Injured in Shootout

In a dramatic late-night encounter in Noida's Sector 58, police engaged in a firefight with a notorious robber named Sonu alias Mota. The confrontation resulted in the suspect being injured when police fired back in self-defense. Mota is now receiving medical treatment and remains under police surveillance.

Authorities successfully recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, cartridges, and five looted mobile phones from Sonu's possession. The suspect attempted to escape after being signaled to stop by officers patrolling the area as part of a routine check under the directives of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra confirmed the incident and revealed that the 22-year-old suspect, known for multiple offenses, was apprehended while his accomplices remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to locate the other individuals involved and further probe into the case continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)