Left Menu

Noida Police Foil Robbery: Notorious Criminal Injured in Shootout

A late-night encounter erupted in Noida's Sector 58 as police clashed with a known robber. The suspect, Sonu alias Mota, was injured and hospitalized. Authorities seized a motorcycle, five stolen mobiles, and a pistol. The suspect fired at police before being apprehended. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:39 IST
Noida Police Foil Robbery: Notorious Criminal Injured in Shootout
Noida ADCP Manish Mishra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic late-night encounter in Noida's Sector 58, police engaged in a firefight with a notorious robber named Sonu alias Mota. The confrontation resulted in the suspect being injured when police fired back in self-defense. Mota is now receiving medical treatment and remains under police surveillance.

Authorities successfully recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, cartridges, and five looted mobile phones from Sonu's possession. The suspect attempted to escape after being signaled to stop by officers patrolling the area as part of a routine check under the directives of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra confirmed the incident and revealed that the 22-year-old suspect, known for multiple offenses, was apprehended while his accomplices remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to locate the other individuals involved and further probe into the case continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024