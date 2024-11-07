Noida Police Foil Robbery: Notorious Criminal Injured in Shootout
A late-night encounter erupted in Noida's Sector 58 as police clashed with a known robber. The suspect, Sonu alias Mota, was injured and hospitalized. Authorities seized a motorcycle, five stolen mobiles, and a pistol. The suspect fired at police before being apprehended. Further investigation is underway.
In a dramatic late-night encounter in Noida's Sector 58, police engaged in a firefight with a notorious robber named Sonu alias Mota. The confrontation resulted in the suspect being injured when police fired back in self-defense. Mota is now receiving medical treatment and remains under police surveillance.
Authorities successfully recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, cartridges, and five looted mobile phones from Sonu's possession. The suspect attempted to escape after being signaled to stop by officers patrolling the area as part of a routine check under the directives of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra confirmed the incident and revealed that the 22-year-old suspect, known for multiple offenses, was apprehended while his accomplices remain at large. Efforts are ongoing to locate the other individuals involved and further probe into the case continues.
