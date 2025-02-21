Left Menu

Dramatic Night Bust: Police Nab Burglars After Shootout Near Sector 18

Two alleged burglars, Shahzad and Shakir Ahmed, were arrested after a nighttime chase and shootout with police near Sector 18. The duo, caught riding a motorcycle without a number plate, fired at police before being subdued. Stolen jewellery and weapons were recovered from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:18 IST
Dramatic Night Bust: Police Nab Burglars After Shootout Near Sector 18
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events near Sector 18, police apprehended two alleged burglars after a tense shootout, officials reported on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh, the incident unfolded late Wednesday night when police officers, conducting routine checks near DLF Mall, spotted two individuals on a motorcycle lacking a number plate.

Despite orders to halt, the duo attempted to escape, resulting in a high-speed chase. They eventually abandoned the motorcycle near a multi-level parking facility and opened fire at the pursuers. In the ensuing exchange, both suspects were injured and apprehended, leading to the recovery of stolen jewellery, weapons, and the motorcycle. The accused, identified as Shahzad from Nainital and Shakir Ahmed from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, have been linked to multiple burglaries, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025