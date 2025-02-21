Dramatic Night Bust: Police Nab Burglars After Shootout Near Sector 18

In a dramatic turn of events near Sector 18, police apprehended two alleged burglars after a tense shootout, officials reported on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh, the incident unfolded late Wednesday night when police officers, conducting routine checks near DLF Mall, spotted two individuals on a motorcycle lacking a number plate.

Despite orders to halt, the duo attempted to escape, resulting in a high-speed chase. They eventually abandoned the motorcycle near a multi-level parking facility and opened fire at the pursuers. In the ensuing exchange, both suspects were injured and apprehended, leading to the recovery of stolen jewellery, weapons, and the motorcycle. The accused, identified as Shahzad from Nainital and Shakir Ahmed from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, have been linked to multiple burglaries, police said.

