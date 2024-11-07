Left Menu

Vedanta Group Dominates Critical Mineral Auction

Vedanta Group secured four mineral blocks in the latest government auction, including vanadium and graphite in Arunachal Pradesh and cobalt, manganese, and iron in Karnataka. The auction featured eight critical blocks essential for high-tech applications. This round marked significant progress in India's mineral market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:47 IST
Vedanta Group Dominates Critical Mineral Auction
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Vedanta Group has emerged as the top player in the fourth round of critical mineral blocks auction, securing four blocks. Among these, Vedanta won a vanadium and graphite mine in Arunachal Pradesh and a cobalt, manganese, and iron (poly-metal) mine in Karnataka.

Additionally, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, successfully acquired blocks containing tungsten and associated minerals in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Oil India Ltd managed to secure a graphite and vanadium block in Arunachal Pradesh, as confirmed by government sources.

This auction marks an important milestone, as it sees the debut of four maiden blocks in the Northeast and the first successful auction of tungsten and cobalt blocks. These minerals play a crucial role in high-tech, defense, and energy storage sectors, helping to reduce the country's reliance on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024