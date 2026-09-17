Europe's Strategic Metals Disarray: A Crisis in Critical Mineral Ambitions

As Europe strives to secure critical minerals, it trails the United States significantly. Despite the EU's ambitious targets, many strategic projects face jeopardy due to fragmented financing.

France's Viridian Lithium project exemplifies the crisis, collapsing into bankruptcy amid unfulfilled investment promises. Experts highlight a lack of integrated strategy.

The EU's non-binding targets and scattered efforts underline its struggles, making the bloc vulnerable to external pressures from countries like China in the green technology sector.