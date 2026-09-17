Europe's Strategic Metals Disarray: A Crisis in Critical Mineral Ambitions

Europe's efforts to secure critical minerals are at risk, with many strategic projects facing jeopardy due to fragmented financing and non-binding targets. While the U.S. progresses with an all-of-government approach, the EU struggles with decision-making complexity and a lack of investment in exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:31 IST
Europe's Strategic Metals Disarray: A Crisis in Critical Mineral Ambitions
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As Europe strives to secure critical minerals, it trails the United States significantly. Despite the EU's ambitious targets, many strategic projects face jeopardy due to fragmented financing.

France's Viridian Lithium project exemplifies the crisis, collapsing into bankruptcy amid unfulfilled investment promises. Experts highlight a lack of integrated strategy.

The EU's non-binding targets and scattered efforts underline its struggles, making the bloc vulnerable to external pressures from countries like China in the green technology sector.

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