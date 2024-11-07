State Power Tensions: Himachal's Push for Hydropower Rights

Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar set a January 15, 2025, deadline for SJVNL to finalize decisions on three key power projects. This directive followed a crucial meeting with Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla.

In their talks, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state's royalty policy, which demands specific percentages over different project phases. He drew attention to compliance by private entities, urging that central PSUs like SJVNL adhere similarly. He warned of the state taking over certain projects should SJVNL refuse these terms.

Further, Sukhu called on the Union government for support in retrieving the Shanan Project from Punjab and clearing outstanding power arrears, aligning with a Supreme Court verdict. Khattar assured enhanced cooperation and emphasized the importance of implementing smart metering under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

