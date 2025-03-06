HP govt considering to introduce B.Ed course after class 12: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is considering introducing a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course immediately after Class 12. Speaking at the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of St. Bede's College here, he said the state government has introduced several modern courses including Artificial Intelligence and Data Storage to equip the youth with future-ready skills. The chief minister announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for outstanding students of the college and reiterated the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

He also noted that Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to increase the legal marriage age for girls to 21 years.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace, Sukhu said the state government has launched an anti-drug campaign and will take stronger measures to curb this issue. He assured that his government is making every possible effort to protect the youth from falling into drug addiction and is promoting sports activities in the state by increasing prize money for international competitions and raising the diet money for players.

''Previously, Under-17 and Under-19 players received diet money of Rs 150 for state-level competitions and Rs 250 for national-level competitions. The present government has increased these amounts to Rs 400 and Rs 500, respectively,'' he said.

''Similarly, for Under-14 players, the diet money for state-level competitions has been raised from Rs 120 to Rs 250, and for national-level events, from Rs 250 to Rs 400,'' he added. Sukhu also announced improved travel facilities for players, including AC three-tier rail fare for distances up to 200 km and economy-class airfare for longer distances. Focusing on education and health reforms, he said, the government has introduced significant changes in these sectors in the state. ''For the first time, government school students were sent on exposure visits to Singapore and Cambodia, and teachers were sent abroad to learn modern teaching methodologies,'' the chief minister said. Recalling his student days, Sukhu shared, ''I visited St. Bede's College 40 years ago to participate in a debate competition. It is a prestigious institution that has maintained its reputation over the years.'' ''My political journey began at the age of 17 when I was elected Class Representative at Government College, Sanjauli. This experience paved the way for my election as a Municipal Councillor and later as an MLA,'' he said. He also felicitated meritorious students at the event.

