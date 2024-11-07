Wall Street Surges as Fed Rate Decision Looms
Wall Street's key stock indexes reached record highs just before the Federal Reserve's impending interest-rate decision. A rally was fueled by Donald Trump's unexpected re-election as president. The Dow Jones fell marginally, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed gains.
Wall Street witnessed record highs in its stock indexes as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision slated for Thursday. The robust rally was initiated following Donald Trump's surprising re-election as U.S. president.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline of 11.0 points, or 0.03%, settling at 43718.92.
In contrast, the S&P 500 climbed by 18.2 points, or 0.31%, reaching 5947.21, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 101.0 points, or 0.53%, to 19084.428.
(With inputs from agencies.)
