Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Fed Rate Decision Looms

Wall Street's key stock indexes reached record highs just before the Federal Reserve's impending interest-rate decision. A rally was fueled by Donald Trump's unexpected re-election as president. The Dow Jones fell marginally, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:06 IST
Wall Street Surges as Fed Rate Decision Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed record highs in its stock indexes as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision slated for Thursday. The robust rally was initiated following Donald Trump's surprising re-election as U.S. president.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline of 11.0 points, or 0.03%, settling at 43718.92.

In contrast, the S&P 500 climbed by 18.2 points, or 0.31%, reaching 5947.21, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 101.0 points, or 0.53%, to 19084.428.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024