Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Chhath Puja, Celebrating Reverence and Devotion

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended warm wishes to residents on Chhath Puja, emphasizing its cultural significance. Addressing reporters, Sai detailed his participation in the Chhath Maha Parva at Mahadev Ghat, where he performed traditional aarti rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Ganga Maiyya.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his hopes that the festival ushers in happiness and prosperity. He commented on the occasion's symbolism of simplicity and dedication, wishing citizens a joyous Chhath Sandhya Arghya via his message on X.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and President Droupadi Murmu also marked the occasion with greetings. President Murmu pointed to the festival's deep roots, calling attention to its environmental aspects, as it reveres the Sun and celebrates natural resources. Widely observed in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja began early with devotees gathering at major water bodies.

