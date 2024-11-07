Left Menu

Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Chhath Puja, Celebrating Reverence and Devotion

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and President Droupadi Murmu extend heartfelt wishes on Chhath Puja, highlighting the festival's spirit of devotion, purification, and reverence for nature. Celebrated widely in India, Chhath Puja symbolizes simplicity and dedication to the Sun and natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended warm wishes to residents on Chhath Puja, emphasizing its cultural significance. Addressing reporters, Sai detailed his participation in the Chhath Maha Parva at Mahadev Ghat, where he performed traditional aarti rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Ganga Maiyya.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his hopes that the festival ushers in happiness and prosperity. He commented on the occasion's symbolism of simplicity and dedication, wishing citizens a joyous Chhath Sandhya Arghya via his message on X.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and President Droupadi Murmu also marked the occasion with greetings. President Murmu pointed to the festival's deep roots, calling attention to its environmental aspects, as it reveres the Sun and celebrates natural resources. Widely observed in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja began early with devotees gathering at major water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

