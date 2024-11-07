A Tribute to 'Bihar Kokila': Mourning the Loss of Folk Legend Sharda Sinha

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday paid a visit to the home of beloved folk singer Sharda Sinha, who died at 72. During his visit, Nadda offered his condolences to her son, Anshuman Sinha.

Sharda Sinha's funeral was conducted with state honors in Patna on the same day. Known affectionately as 'Bihar Kokila', she passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS, Delhi, due to complications from septicemia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her passing as 'an irreparable loss' to the music world and praised her work in Bhojpuri and Maithili folk genres.

Sinha, who was battling multiple myeloma since 2018, was renowned for her Chhath songs, a vital part of the Chhath Puja celebrations. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also lamented her death, acknowledging her irreplaceable role in the state's cultural heritage. Tributes flowed in from other political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The 72-year-old singer, recognized as a veteran in the realm of Indian folk music, enriched the genres of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi with her impassioned performances. Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018, she was celebrated as a cultural ambassador of Bihar. Sinha's legacy is further solidified by a National Film Award, underscoring her status as a leading voice in regional music.

