Left Menu

A Tribute to 'Bihar Kokila': Mourning the Loss of Folk Legend Sharda Sinha

Prominent folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as 'Bihar Kokila', has passed away at the age of 72. With a career spanning decades and accolades such as the Padma Bhushan, her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili music are celebrated and revered, leaving an indelible mark on India's cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:32 IST
A Tribute to 'Bihar Kokila': Mourning the Loss of Folk Legend Sharda Sinha
Union Minister JP Nadda at Sharda Sinha's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday paid a visit to the home of beloved folk singer Sharda Sinha, who died at 72. During his visit, Nadda offered his condolences to her son, Anshuman Sinha.

Sharda Sinha's funeral was conducted with state honors in Patna on the same day. Known affectionately as 'Bihar Kokila', she passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS, Delhi, due to complications from septicemia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her passing as 'an irreparable loss' to the music world and praised her work in Bhojpuri and Maithili folk genres.

Sinha, who was battling multiple myeloma since 2018, was renowned for her Chhath songs, a vital part of the Chhath Puja celebrations. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also lamented her death, acknowledging her irreplaceable role in the state's cultural heritage. Tributes flowed in from other political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The 72-year-old singer, recognized as a veteran in the realm of Indian folk music, enriched the genres of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi with her impassioned performances. Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018, she was celebrated as a cultural ambassador of Bihar. Sinha's legacy is further solidified by a National Film Award, underscoring her status as a leading voice in regional music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024