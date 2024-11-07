Left Menu

IIM Shillong's 18th Foundation Day: Pioneering Community and Educational Initiatives

IIM Shillong celebrated its 18th Foundation Day by launching initiatives focused on community development and educational empowerment in the Northeast. The inauguration was graced by Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar. The event featured discussions on management education and future industry challenges, marking a commitment to sustainable and innovative leadership.

Indian Institute of Management Shillong marked its 18th Foundation Day. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Management Shillong commemorated its 18th Foundation Day with the launch of initiatives promoting community development, skill enhancement, and educational empowerment in the Northeast. The event was attended by dignitaries including Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the NSE, reflecting the institute's commitment to social engagement.

The Governor unveiled three significant initiatives, highlighting IIM Shillong's dedication to value-based management education. Among them, the Nurturing Minds School Adoption Initiative aims to significantly impact the learning environment and foster community ties with two schools in the East Khasi Hills District, demonstrating the institution's vision of societal contribution.

Further, the collaboration with SIDBI on the Skill To Enterprise Model (STEM) programme seeks to support 30 Northeast businesses with training and financial assistance, enhancing entrepreneurship. The Northeast Enterprise Empowerment Venture (NEEV) programme focuses on community enterprises, addressing critical regional issues such as climate change and livelihood sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

