YS Sharmila Leads Charge Against Andhra Pradesh's Electricity Tariff Hike

YS Sharmila, Congress leader, staged a protest in Vijayawada against Andhra Pradesh's electricity tariff hike, which she claims is significantly higher than neighboring states. She accused the TDP government of burdening citizens with a 40% increase and demanded immediate withdrawal of the hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:44 IST
Andhra Congress party workers holding protest over alleged power hike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration against rising electricity costs, YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress unit chief, led a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday. These protesting leaders, with lanterns in hand, marched against what they perceive as an unjust power tariff hike in the state.

Accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party government, Sharmila criticized the state for imposing electricity prices far greater than those in neighboring regions such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu. According to her, while Telangana and Tamil Nadu charge Rs 4.8 per unit up to 200 and 400 units, respectively, Andhra Pradesh demands Rs 6 for up to 225 units.

Asserting that the state's electricity costs are set to surge by at least 40%, Sharmila implored for the immediate withdrawal of the Rs 17,000 crore tariff hike. She indicated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has unjustly attributed the blame to the past YCP government for financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

