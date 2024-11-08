Left Menu

Sunrise Tributes Mark Conclusion of Chhath Puja

Devotees gather at riverbanks nationwide to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival by offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun. Celebrated mainly in Bihar and surrounding regions, the festivity concludes with prayers for family well-being and includes rituals like fasting to honor the Sun God.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:59 IST
Worshippers gather in large numbers to offer Arghya to rising sun (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chhath devotees across the nation came together at riverbanks to perform the sacred ritual of offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun, a key aspect of the Chhath Puja festival. Following the holy offering, parents invoked Chhatti Maiya's blessings for their children's protection and the well-being of their families.

On the festival's concluding day, worshippers gathered at numerous locations, including Kalindi Kunj, ITO, and Geeta Colony in the national capital, marking their devotion by offering Surya Arghya. A local devotee expressed both excitement and contentment at being able to celebrate the entire festival with her family.

In Gorakhpur, devotees assembled at Guru Gorakhnath Ghat, maintaining enthusiasm for Chhath Puja year-round. In Patna, communal gatherings were held at Patna College Ghat and Digha Ghat, while in Noida, devotees converged at Sector 21 stadium. Visuals from cities like Kolkata, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj depicted the large-scale celebrations at Ganga Ghat.

The four-day festival encompasses rituals named Nahay-Khay, Kharna, Chhath Puja, and concludes with Usha Arghya, primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Nepal, and by diaspora communities. Worshippers observe fasting to honor and thank the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

