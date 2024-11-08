Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Misuse of Tribal Reservation Benefits

The Maharashtra government is taking action against 257 students from Scheduled Tribes who misused tribal reservation benefits while practicing non-Hindu religions. This was discovered during the ITI admission process. A comprehensive investigation has been ordered and measures proposed to preserve tribal culture and traditions.

08-11-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is set to take stringent action against 257 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who, despite claiming reservation benefits as Hindu tribal candidates, were found to be practicing religions other than Hinduism. This revelation came from an official investigation involving 13,858 ST students.

During the 2023 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) admission process, it was discovered that some students from tribal communities had converted to other religions but continued to enjoy the benefits reserved for tribals. In response, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha mandated a detailed investigation during the Winter Session of 2023.

The Skill Development Department is preparing to act against these students, with the findings forwarded to the Tribal Development Department for further action. Moreover, the committee involved in the investigation has proposed various measures aimed at safeguarding tribal culture, traditions, and practices, which have been submitted to the Tribal Development Department for consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

