Maldivian Man Overcomes Lifelong Spinal Condition with Pioneering Surgery in India

In a groundbreaking surgical achievement, a 23-year-old Maldivian named Mohamad Raishan Ahmed, born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, has realized his long-held dream of sitting upright without aid. A private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, India, successfully treated him in a rare procedure hailed as a first in the country.

Affected by SMA, a genetic disorder that weakens muscle function, Ahmed faced progressive scoliosis, severely impacting his mobility since childhood. Despite being bedridden, his intellectual prowess earned him a PhD. His quest for independence led him to Dr. Ranjith Unnikrishnan, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Kimshealth, who performed a 14-hour Posterior Scoliosis Correction surgery.

The complex operation involved installing screws and rods from his skull to his hips, addressing multiple health challenges. Post-surgery, extensive physiotherapy enabled Ahmed to achieve his goal of sitting straight. His recovery marks a significant success, both personally and medically, allowing him to pursue further educational ambitions.

