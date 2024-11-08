CPI(M) Leader PP Divya Released on Bail Amid Calls for ADM's Death Probe
PP Divya, formerly the president of Kannur district panchayat and a CPI(M) leader, has been released on bail following allegations of abetting the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu. Divya advocates for a comprehensive investigation into Babu's death, pledging to demonstrate her innocence in court.
PP Divya, the former president of Kannur district panchayat and a prominent CPI(M) leader, was released from jail on Friday evening. Her release followed a bail grant by the Thalassery sessions court amid charges of abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.
In a statement to reporters, Divya expressed her distress over the incident, stating her readiness to prove her innocence in court. She emphasized her two-decade-long commitment to public service, marked by positive interactions with politicians and officials.
Divya's release follows a 14-day custody period after she surrendered. This came after the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court denied her anticipatory bail. The CPI(M) subsequently removed her from all elected positions, emphasizing disciplinary action.
