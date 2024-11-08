Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader PP Divya Released on Bail Amid Calls for ADM's Death Probe

PP Divya, formerly the president of Kannur district panchayat and a CPI(M) leader, has been released on bail following allegations of abetting the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu. Divya advocates for a comprehensive investigation into Babu's death, pledging to demonstrate her innocence in court.

Former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PP Divya, the former president of Kannur district panchayat and a prominent CPI(M) leader, was released from jail on Friday evening. Her release followed a bail grant by the Thalassery sessions court amid charges of abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

In a statement to reporters, Divya expressed her distress over the incident, stating her readiness to prove her innocence in court. She emphasized her two-decade-long commitment to public service, marked by positive interactions with politicians and officials.

Divya's release follows a 14-day custody period after she surrendered. This came after the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court denied her anticipatory bail. The CPI(M) subsequently removed her from all elected positions, emphasizing disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

