CJI DY Chandrachud Reflects on Legacy: Embracing Criticism and Judicial Achievements

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, in his farewell address, emphasized his readiness to face criticism, thanked the bar for its support, and reflected on his tenure's achievements, such as reducing pending cases. He was remembered for his simplicity, patience, and courage to address complex issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:19 IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt farewell address, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud underscored his acceptance of criticism, remarking humorously that his trolls would soon find themselves unemployed. Highlighting the transparency he embraced, CJI Chandrachud reiterated his commitment to facing public scrutiny, acknowledging the risks it brought in today's social media age.

During the Supreme Court Bar Association's event, CJI Chandrachud expressed gratitude for the bar's robust support throughout his initiatives. SCBA President Kapil Sibal lauded his tenure, noting his courage to tackle complex issues like Article 370 and same-sex marriage. Sibal praised Chandrachud's enduring legacy of simplicity and patience, elements defining great judges.

CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna commended Chandrachud for reducing case backlogs, citing his tech-driven approach for transforming the judiciary. Chandrachud's personal anecdotes highlighted his integrity and familial values, signifying a chief justice who prioritized judicial integrity over everything else. As the judiciary faces new challenges, Chandrachud leaves a formidable imprint on India's legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

