Left Menu

Biden's Strategic Oil Game: Last Buy for Reserve Tightens the Cap

The Biden administration completed its last purchase of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after a record sale in 2022. The sale raised $17 billion to counteract high fuel prices. The U.S. Energy Department's recent purchases and strategic management strategies aim to bolster domestic energy security amid global market changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:04 IST
Biden's Strategic Oil Game: Last Buy for Reserve Tightens the Cap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it completed its final strategic oil purchase after a record sale in 2022 aimed to combat escalating fuel prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This purchase brings in 2.4 million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at the Bryan Mound site in Texas. Last year's sale of 180 million barrels generated nearly $17 billion, though Congress cut $2.05 billion to aid national deficit reduction.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm emphasized that the administration's moves prioritize American economic and energy security, providing stability and sustaining the SPR as the world's main emergency oil source amid evolving domestic energy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024