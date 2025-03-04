OPEC Nations Unite for Oil Market Stability

In a concerted effort to ensure oil market stability, eight major OPEC countries reiterated their commitment to a healthier market outlook. This reaffirmation was made during a virtual meeting on Monday, where they discussed future strategies.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman collectively decided to maintain their agreed production strategies aimed at gradually alleviating voluntary production cuts.

According to the statement released, the group plans to begin their phased approach to lifting 2.2 million barrels per day cuts starting April 1, 2025, following the decision made on December 5.

