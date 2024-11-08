Navigating Nuclear Nightmares: Trump's Looming Challenges

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office in January, he will face a series of escalating national security threats, notably the growing nuclear arms challenges presented by adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Trump will have to negotiate the most precarious U.S.-Russia tensions seen in over six decades, exacerbated by Vladimir Putin's recent nuclear posturing amidst his ongoing war against Ukraine. The looming expiration of key arms limitation treaties further complicates the situation.

Concurrently, China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, while North Korea's missile tests demonstrate its capacity to strike U.S. shores. Iran, amid regional tension with Israel, could reignite its nuclear armament efforts, adding another dimension to Trump's strategic puzzles.

