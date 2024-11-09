Left Menu

The Social Conundrum: Navigating the Social Media Impact on Youth

Debate intensifies over the impact of social media on youth as the Australian government moves to ban social media for under-16s. While parents want stricter regulations, content creators argue for sensitization. Social media's addictive nature influences youth decision-making and exposes them to cyberbullying, affecting their development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:33 IST
The intensifying debate over social media's impact on youth has gained momentum with the Australian government's push to ban platforms for children under 16, a move hailed as 'world-leading legislation'.

Parents advocating for similar measures in India cite concerns over addiction and mental health, fearing that platforms like Instagram and YouTube distort children's decision-making abilities and expose them to cyber risks. Teachers echo these sentiments, arguing that social media diminishes critical thinking and communication skills.

Influencers, however, maintain that a ban isn't the solution. They propose a balanced approach of counseling and sensitization, arguing that outright prohibition could invite more defiance amongst tech-savvy youths.

