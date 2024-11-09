The Social Conundrum: Navigating the Social Media Impact on Youth

The intensifying debate over social media's impact on youth has gained momentum with the Australian government's push to ban platforms for children under 16, a move hailed as 'world-leading legislation'.

Parents advocating for similar measures in India cite concerns over addiction and mental health, fearing that platforms like Instagram and YouTube distort children's decision-making abilities and expose them to cyber risks. Teachers echo these sentiments, arguing that social media diminishes critical thinking and communication skills.

Influencers, however, maintain that a ban isn't the solution. They propose a balanced approach of counseling and sensitization, arguing that outright prohibition could invite more defiance amongst tech-savvy youths.

