Left Menu

Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam

The Indian Army's Spear Corps hosted a special event at Hassak LP School to commemorate National Education Day, emphasizing the critical role of education in societal growth. The initiative included discussions on skill development and concluded with pledges to support educational access and government initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:04 IST
Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam
Army celebrates 'National Education Day' with students in Tinsukia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable initiative, the Spear Corps unit of the Indian Army organized a special event at Hassak LP School in Assam's Tinsukia district to mark National Education Day. Scheduled on November 11, the event aimed to underscore the crucial role of education as a transformative tool in nurturing a progressive society, according to an official statement.

Attended by more than 100 students and 10 teachers, the event highlighted the indispensable part education plays in forming responsible citizens and driving socio-economic progress. Speakers elaborated on essential themes like skill development, critical thinking, and equality, urging the youth to engage actively in nation-building through their educational endeavors.

The program concluded on a high note with participants, including students, teachers, and community members, taking a pledge to uphold educational principles and support government efforts to improve educational access. This initiative not only strengthened the bonds between security forces and the local community but also demonstrated the Indian Army's dedication to social and educational welfare, stated the release from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024