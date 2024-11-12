Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam
The Indian Army's Spear Corps hosted a special event at Hassak LP School to commemorate National Education Day, emphasizing the critical role of education in societal growth. The initiative included discussions on skill development and concluded with pledges to support educational access and government initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a commendable initiative, the Spear Corps unit of the Indian Army organized a special event at Hassak LP School in Assam's Tinsukia district to mark National Education Day. Scheduled on November 11, the event aimed to underscore the crucial role of education as a transformative tool in nurturing a progressive society, according to an official statement.
Attended by more than 100 students and 10 teachers, the event highlighted the indispensable part education plays in forming responsible citizens and driving socio-economic progress. Speakers elaborated on essential themes like skill development, critical thinking, and equality, urging the youth to engage actively in nation-building through their educational endeavors.
The program concluded on a high note with participants, including students, teachers, and community members, taking a pledge to uphold educational principles and support government efforts to improve educational access. This initiative not only strengthened the bonds between security forces and the local community but also demonstrated the Indian Army's dedication to social and educational welfare, stated the release from ANI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrities Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Racist Joke at Trump Event
Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of port-led development initiative, says PM Modi.
Gujarat's work in field of water management has set an example in the country, says PM Modi at event in Amreli district.
Mystery of Two Leopard Deaths in Maharashtra's Gondia District
Global Political Diary: Key Diplomatic Events Unveiled