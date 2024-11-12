Indian Army's Spear Corps Celebrates National Education Day in Assam

In a commendable initiative, the Spear Corps unit of the Indian Army organized a special event at Hassak LP School in Assam's Tinsukia district to mark National Education Day. Scheduled on November 11, the event aimed to underscore the crucial role of education as a transformative tool in nurturing a progressive society, according to an official statement.

Attended by more than 100 students and 10 teachers, the event highlighted the indispensable part education plays in forming responsible citizens and driving socio-economic progress. Speakers elaborated on essential themes like skill development, critical thinking, and equality, urging the youth to engage actively in nation-building through their educational endeavors.

The program concluded on a high note with participants, including students, teachers, and community members, taking a pledge to uphold educational principles and support government efforts to improve educational access. This initiative not only strengthened the bonds between security forces and the local community but also demonstrated the Indian Army's dedication to social and educational welfare, stated the release from ANI.

