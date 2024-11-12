Left Menu

Devotees Celebrate Tulsi Vivah: A Sacred Union and Auspicious Beginning

Devotees gathered at Balua Ghat, Prayagraj, for Tulsi Vivah, marking Lord Vishnu's ceremonial marriage to Vrinda through Shaligram and Tulsi. Rituals include fasting, prayers, and holy dips in rivers. Tulsi Vivah signifies the end of Lord Vishnu's slumber and heralds the Hindu wedding season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:46 IST
Devotees Celebrate Tulsi Vivah: A Sacred Union and Auspicious Beginning
Devotees celebrate 'Tulsi Vivah' at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Prayagraj, fervent devotees observed fasts and participated in puja rituals at Balua Ghat to commemorate the symbolic marriage of Lord Vishnu and Vrinda through the figures of 'Shaligram and Tulsi.' This celebration, commonly known as 'Tulsi Vivah,' typically occurs in October or November, drawing multitudes of worshipers.

According to Raj Rani Jaiswal, a devotee, 'Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the day Lord Vishnu awakens. Worshippers fast, perform prayers, and partake in rituals. We gathered at Balua Ghat for a sacred dip, followed by hymns and worship honoring Tulsi Mata.' Devotees flocked to the Yamuna River for holy baths, underscoring the day's significance.

In notable ceremonies, the Balua Ghat was filled with chanting and pujas, as priests led ritualistic prayers starting with sacred Vedic mantras. The revered Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu's idol are symbolically connected, affirming their divine bond. Similar devout activities were echoed at notable sites like Varanasi's Ganga River and Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat, highlighting the day's pervasive spiritual fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024