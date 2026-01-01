Devotional Dawn: Mass Pilgrimage Braces Cold for Holy Dip
Despite the cold, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam on New Year's Day. Pilgrims also visited major religious sites across Uttar Pradesh with special arrangements in place for their safety and convenience. The cold weather did not deter the faithful as officials ensured smooth operations.
Braving harsh winter conditions, hordes of devotees congregated at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam on New Year's Day, taking a holy dip as part of their spiritual observance. Major religious sites throughout Uttar Pradesh experienced a large influx of pilgrims amid stringent security measures.
Beginning from early morning, believers swarmed the Sangam for prayers and ritual baths, accompanied by loudspeaker announcements guiding the crowd for their safety. Devotees at different sites expressed aspirations for a prosperous and peaceful year.
In response to the surge, officials implemented extensive preparations to facilitate pilgrim movements across the state, from setting up night shelters to increased security at key locations. Anticipating more arrivals for the Magh Mela at Varanasi Junction, additional train services and safety measures have been put into action.
