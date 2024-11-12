Left Menu

Pre-Budget GST Decisions Set to Shake India's Taxing Dynamics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet with state finance ministers on December 21-22 for crucial pre-budget consultations and the 55th GST Council meeting. The council will discuss potential GST exemptions on health and life insurance and possible tax rate reductions on common goods, aiming for a rationalised tax structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:50 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing for a significant meeting with her state counterparts on December 21-22 for pre-budget consultations and the 55th GST Council meeting, according to an official statement.

This meeting is crucial as state finance ministers will present their recommendations for the upcoming 2025-26 Budget, set for unveiling on February 1, 2025. The GST Council meeting is expected to bring decisions on exempting or lowering GST rates on health and life insurance.

Furthermore, there may be discussions on rationalising tax rates for numerous goods, reducing rates from 12 to 5 per cent based on recommendations from state ministers. The meeting is scheduled in Rajasthan, potentially in Jaisalmer or Jodhpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

