Physis Capital Nears Major Milestone with Rs 150 Crore Fund Commitment

Physis Capital, a venture capital firm, has made significant strides with a Rs 150 crore commitment for its ambitious Rs 400 crore venture fund. The fund aims to nurture 12-15 startups, with a final funding close anticipated by early 2026, according to Vinay Bansal, General Partner at Physis Capital.

The fund is strategically divided, sourcing Rs 100 crore each from retail investors, family offices, financial institutions, and government bodies. Bansal confirmed securing Rs 100 crore from retail investors and half of the contribution from family offices, marking a significant milestone in their fundraising journey.

Physis Capital, established by Inflection Point Ventures' founders, has an impressive investment portfolio, including Indian startups like CTPL and Ben & Gaws. CTPL highlights its success with doubled year-on-year revenue and international market ambitions, riding on a total fundraise of USD 4 million.

