Indore Couple Brings 'Mini-Kashmir' Home with Successful Saffron Cultivation

In a remarkable endeavor, a couple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has managed to cultivate saffron - a spice primarily grown in Kashmir - by turning their home into a controlled environment resembling 'Mini-Kashmir'. Over three months, their efforts bore fruit as the saffron flowers bloomed successfully.

Anil Jaiswal, the driving force behind this initiative, shared his journey with ANI. A resident of Sai Kripa colony, Jaiswal recounted how a family trip to Kashmir inspired him to start saffron farming by replicating Kashmir's conditions at home. He detailed that he comes from a traditional farming background, adding, 'During our visit from Srinagar to Pampore, we witnessed saffron cultivation, sparking the idea to try it in Indore.'

Jaiswal imported saffron bulbs from Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, and set up a 320-square-foot room with artificial climate conditions maintaining temperatures between 8 to 25 degrees Celsius, at a project cost of roughly Rs 13 lakh. He anticipates multiplying these bulbs in the coming years, and with a preliminary expected harvest of two kilograms, they also field inquiries from potential buyers.

Moreover, with saffron priced at Rs 5 lakh per kilogram locally and reaching Rs 8 lakh internationally, Jaiswal aims to penetrate global markets. His wife, Kalpana Jaiswal, plays a crucial role, dedicating four hours daily to the project. She shared her initial hesitancy but is now thrilled by their progress, emphasizing the uniqueness of this venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)