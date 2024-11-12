Left Menu

Indore Couple Brings 'Mini-Kashmir' Home with Successful Saffron Cultivation

In Indore, a couple has successfully cultivated saffron, typically grown in Kashmir, by transforming a room in their home into a climate-controlled environment. Anil Jaiswal spearheaded the initiative following inspiration from a visit to Kashmir, investing significantly in creating suitable conditions for the prized spice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:32 IST
Aeroponics method for indoor saffron cultivation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable endeavor, a couple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has managed to cultivate saffron - a spice primarily grown in Kashmir - by turning their home into a controlled environment resembling 'Mini-Kashmir'. Over three months, their efforts bore fruit as the saffron flowers bloomed successfully.

Anil Jaiswal, the driving force behind this initiative, shared his journey with ANI. A resident of Sai Kripa colony, Jaiswal recounted how a family trip to Kashmir inspired him to start saffron farming by replicating Kashmir's conditions at home. He detailed that he comes from a traditional farming background, adding, 'During our visit from Srinagar to Pampore, we witnessed saffron cultivation, sparking the idea to try it in Indore.'

Jaiswal imported saffron bulbs from Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, and set up a 320-square-foot room with artificial climate conditions maintaining temperatures between 8 to 25 degrees Celsius, at a project cost of roughly Rs 13 lakh. He anticipates multiplying these bulbs in the coming years, and with a preliminary expected harvest of two kilograms, they also field inquiries from potential buyers.

Moreover, with saffron priced at Rs 5 lakh per kilogram locally and reaching Rs 8 lakh internationally, Jaiswal aims to penetrate global markets. His wife, Kalpana Jaiswal, plays a crucial role, dedicating four hours daily to the project. She shared her initial hesitancy but is now thrilled by their progress, emphasizing the uniqueness of this venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

