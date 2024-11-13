Global Calls for Climate Justice at U.N. Summit

At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, global leaders are urging accountable and equitable climate actions. Iran's Vice President Shina Ansari stressed the need for global unity free from political issues, with a focus on knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Ansari insisted on the importance of removing unilateral sanctions, emphasizing that developing countries should not be hindered in their right to development due to past industrial policies of others. The conference is seen as a platform to pursue collective goodwill and avoid double standards.

Cardinal Pietro Paroli addressed the ecological debt between the global north and south, highlighting the need for a new human-centered financial architecture. He advocated for equity, justice, and solidarity, emphasizing support for vulnerable countries facing climate disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)