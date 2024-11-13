Left Menu

Global Calls for Climate Justice at U.N. Summit

World leaders are addressing climate responsibility at the U.N. summit in Baku, emphasizing equitable development and shared accountability. Iran's Vice President Shina Ansari calls for lifting sanctions and equitable access to resources, while Cardinal Pietro Paroli highlights the ecological debt between global north and south and advocates for a just financial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:53 IST
Global Calls for Climate Justice at U.N. Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, global leaders are urging accountable and equitable climate actions. Iran's Vice President Shina Ansari stressed the need for global unity free from political issues, with a focus on knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

Ansari insisted on the importance of removing unilateral sanctions, emphasizing that developing countries should not be hindered in their right to development due to past industrial policies of others. The conference is seen as a platform to pursue collective goodwill and avoid double standards.

Cardinal Pietro Paroli addressed the ecological debt between the global north and south, highlighting the need for a new human-centered financial architecture. He advocated for equity, justice, and solidarity, emphasizing support for vulnerable countries facing climate disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024