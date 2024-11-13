Global Calls for Climate Justice at U.N. Summit
World leaders are addressing climate responsibility at the U.N. summit in Baku, emphasizing equitable development and shared accountability. Iran's Vice President Shina Ansari calls for lifting sanctions and equitable access to resources, while Cardinal Pietro Paroli highlights the ecological debt between global north and south and advocates for a just financial system.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, global leaders are urging accountable and equitable climate actions. Iran's Vice President Shina Ansari stressed the need for global unity free from political issues, with a focus on knowledge exchange and technology transfer.
Ansari insisted on the importance of removing unilateral sanctions, emphasizing that developing countries should not be hindered in their right to development due to past industrial policies of others. The conference is seen as a platform to pursue collective goodwill and avoid double standards.
Cardinal Pietro Paroli addressed the ecological debt between the global north and south, highlighting the need for a new human-centered financial architecture. He advocated for equity, justice, and solidarity, emphasizing support for vulnerable countries facing climate disasters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
