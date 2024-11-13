At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, world leaders emphasized the need for global cooperation in tackling climate challenges. IRAN VICE PRESIDENT SHINA ANSARI called for international unity, free from political issues, to share knowledge and lift unilateral sanctions, particularly against Iran, stressing equity for developing nations.

VATICAN SECRETARY OF STATE CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLI highlighted the "ecological debt" between the global north and south, urging a human-centered financial architecture based on equity, justice, and solidarity. He stressed the importance of shared resources and supporting vulnerable countries in sustainable development.

BAHAMAS PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS and GREECE PRIME MINISTER MITSOTAKIS both spoke on the urgent need to acknowledge shared climate tragedies, pressing for action that balances economic competitiveness with rapid energy transitions to effectively respond to climate disasters now and in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)