Global Leaders Urge Unified Action at Baku Climate Summit

World leaders gather at the U.N. climate summit in Baku, urging international collaboration and equity in addressing climate change. Key speakers highlight the impact of industrial policies on developing nations, the need for a fair financial architecture, and the significance of balancing energy transitions to mitigate climate shocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the U.N. climate summit in Baku, world leaders emphasized the need for global cooperation in tackling climate challenges. IRAN VICE PRESIDENT SHINA ANSARI called for international unity, free from political issues, to share knowledge and lift unilateral sanctions, particularly against Iran, stressing equity for developing nations.

VATICAN SECRETARY OF STATE CARDINAL PIETRO PAROLI highlighted the "ecological debt" between the global north and south, urging a human-centered financial architecture based on equity, justice, and solidarity. He stressed the importance of shared resources and supporting vulnerable countries in sustainable development.

BAHAMAS PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS and GREECE PRIME MINISTER MITSOTAKIS both spoke on the urgent need to acknowledge shared climate tragedies, pressing for action that balances economic competitiveness with rapid energy transitions to effectively respond to climate disasters now and in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

