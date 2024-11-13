Ukraine Imposes New Power Supply Limits Amid Energy Crisis

In response to a significant reduction in electricity imports and generation, Ukraine's national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has introduced limits on power supply for businesses. Announced on Wednesday, these restrictions will be enforced during the day but are expected to be lifted in the evening once necessary equipment fixes are made.

The electricity restrictions come following August's massive missile and drone attack by Russia, which previously resulted in essential power limits across businesses and households. Primary regions affected by the new constraints include Kyiv, the Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro, and Donetsk, as reported by Ukraine's largest private power provider, DTEK.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has faced escalating Russian missile and drone strikes in recent months, leading to the country losing about half of its generating capacity. The nation now relies largely on power from three operating nuclear power plants, amidst the ongoing energy crisis and dropping temperatures.

