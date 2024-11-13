‘Exercise Poorvi Prahar’: Advanced Military Maneuvers in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian armed forces are currently engaged in 'Exercise Poorvi Prahar,' a high-intensity tri-services exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's forward areas. Scheduled from November 10 to November 18, the exercise aims to refine the joint combat capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in challenging mountainous terrains.

This exercise showcases a wide array of cutting-edge military technology, emphasizing India's advancements in modern warfare. It signifies India's commitment to maintaining a robust defense posture amidst regional dynamics, as the participating forces employ state-of-the-art platforms like advanced helicopters and newly inducted artillery units.

Key highlights of 'Exercise Poorvi Prahar' include the integration of innovative systems such as swarm drones, FPV drones, and AI-driven analytics, aimed at enhancing situational awareness, precision, and coordination across services. The use of satellite communications and real-time information sharing further enhances operational readiness, making the forces more adaptable and efficient in contemporary warfare scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)