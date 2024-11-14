Left Menu

UN Climate Talks Stalled: The Struggle for a New Finance Agreement

Lengthy discussions have bogged down UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, as countries struggle with a 34-page draft on a new climate finance goal. Despite revisions, frustration mounts over lack of progress. Delegates urge further simplification, aiming for consensus on future financial commitments for developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 08:56 IST
  • India

Challenging negotiations continue at the UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, where a protracted 34-page draft on a new climate finance goal emerged. Delegates have expressed dissatisfaction with the lengthy document, filled with repetitions, which has complicated progress.

Efforts to condense the document have stalled, with countries failing to build consensus. Although themes and elements are outlined, frustration grows as the draft text expanded back to its original length from a condensed version completed in Bonn.

Global leaders are divided over funding structures and amounts, highlighting contrasting views on climate finance responsibilities. As the clock ticks towards the end of the talks, pivotal decisions are yet to be made to finalize future commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

