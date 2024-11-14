BRS Political Turmoil: Vikarabad Collector Attack Sparks Controversy

Bharat Rashtra Samiti's political landscape is in turmoil following revelations in a police remand report implicating prominent leaders in an assault on Vikarabad district officials. BRS Working President and MLA, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), has been named in connection to the violent incident at Lagcherla village, a development stirring significant concern.

This report follows the arrest of BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who confessed to orchestrating the November 11 attack to destabilize the current Congress government. According to authorities, Reddy aimed to further his political ambitions by conspiring with other party members under the guidance of influential leader KTR.

The incident, condemned by Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, involved villagers attacking the Vikarabad District Collector and other officials during a visit related to Pharma City land acquisitions. The ensuing tensions have led to multiple arrests, with law enforcement striving to maintain order amidst escalating political uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)