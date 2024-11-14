Left Menu

Innovative Strategies for Managing Government Debt: Stochastic Models and GDP-Linked Securities

The paper, co-authored by Neng Wang and Thomas J. Sargent, proposes a stochastic model to manage government debt. It suggests using GDP-linked securities to stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio and provides guidance for sustainable fiscal management. The study is vital for finance ministers in the post-COVID era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:56 IST
A groundbreaking paper co-authored by Neng Wang, along with Nobel Laureate Thomas J. Sargent, discusses novel strategies for managing government debt. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the research suggests a stochastic model to handle tax rates and debt/GDP ratios.

The study highlights that maintaining a low debt-to-GDP ratio is crucial for a country's economic stability. The model proposes that through the use of Shiller GDP-linked securities, governments can hedge risks, stabilize debt, and sustain tax rates, fostering financial sustainability.

This research offers crucial insights for finance ministers and economic policymakers facing fiscal challenges. A follow-up study is anticipated to delve deeper into sustainable debt-to-GDP ratios, analyzing scenarios of debt default.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

