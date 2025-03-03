Left Menu

Call for Wheat Board: Ensuring India's Food Security and Economic Stability

The Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India has urged the government to establish a Wheat Board to provide policy direction, promote research, and enhance market opportunities. The board aims to stabilize wheat policy, manage import duties, and support the milling industry's contribution to food security and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goa | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:22 IST
Call for Wheat Board: Ensuring India's Food Security and Economic Stability
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI) has called on the government to establish a Wheat Board to provide vital policy guidance and enhance market opportunities. As the backbone of the food supply chain, the flour milling industry requires stable policies to improve food security and boost employment.

During a recent conference, RFMFI President Navneet Chitlangia emphasized that a predictable wheat policy is essential to prevent market volatility. He proposed creating a dedicated Wheat Board, similar to the Spices and Tea Boards, which would focus on research, policy guidance, and market expansion for the industry.

Chitlangia also addressed the need to reassess the 40% import duty on wheat after the procurement season ends, to ensure a balanced supply-demand equation. India's wheat production reached 113.2 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year, highlighting the industry's crucial role in the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025