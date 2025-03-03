Call for Wheat Board: Ensuring India's Food Security and Economic Stability

The Rollers Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI) has called on the government to establish a Wheat Board to provide vital policy guidance and enhance market opportunities. As the backbone of the food supply chain, the flour milling industry requires stable policies to improve food security and boost employment.

During a recent conference, RFMFI President Navneet Chitlangia emphasized that a predictable wheat policy is essential to prevent market volatility. He proposed creating a dedicated Wheat Board, similar to the Spices and Tea Boards, which would focus on research, policy guidance, and market expansion for the industry.

Chitlangia also addressed the need to reassess the 40% import duty on wheat after the procurement season ends, to ensure a balanced supply-demand equation. India's wheat production reached 113.2 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year, highlighting the industry's crucial role in the nation's economy.

