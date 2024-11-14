ED Cracks Down on Alleged Cash-for-Votes Operation Across Multiple Cities
The Enforcement Directorate launched searches in several Indian cities investigating a cash-for-votes scheme. The operation targets 13 locations in Ahmedabad and more across other cities, seeking to uncover Rs 125 crore in alleged money laundering through accounts of economically disadvantaged individuals.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of extensive searches on Thursday, targeting multiple cities in connection with a suspected cash-for-votes scheme. These operations involve 13 locations in Ahmedabad and extend to various premises in Surat, Malegaon, Nashik, and Mumbai.
Sources suggest the searches are pivotal in unraveling financial irregularities linked to alleged vote-buying practices. The ED is meticulously tracing money trails, investigating potential bribery, and examining financial transactions that could be linked to efforts aimed at swaying voters.
According to sources, up to Rs 125 crore might have been funneled through these illegal activities to influence voter decisions. The ED's investigation focuses on accounts belonging to economically disadvantaged individuals, allegedly manipulated to launder this money and disguise illicit funds through complex financial circuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
